Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 29, 2020 07:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 1,873 cases of COVID-19 with 60 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include 713 cases in New Mexico: 

  • Navajo County, AZ: 442
  • Apache County, AZ: 432
  • Coconino County, AZ: 264
  • McKinley County, NM: 469
  • San Juan County, NM: 187
  • Cibola County, NM: 17
  • San Juan County, UT: 22
  • Socorro County, NM: 21
  • Sandoval County, NM: 19 

The Navajo Police Department continues to conduct road checkpoints to enforce compliance with curfews on the Navajo Nation. Another 57-hour curfew will be implemented this weekend. 

"We have the 57-hour weekend curfews, but everyone needs to be reminded that we have the shelter-in-place order that's in effect 24 hours, seven days a week," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Our team is also being proactive to plan for the first of the month this Friday. Under the leadership of Division of Economic Development Executive Director JT Willie, we will initiate 'Operation First of the Month' again to work with businesses to create safeguards for our Navajo elders." 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


