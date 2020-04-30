Cases rise to 1,977 on Navajo Nation, 62 total reported deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Cases rise to 1,977 on Navajo Nation, 62 total reported deaths

Cases rise to 1,977 on Navajo Nation, 62 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 30, 2020 08:00 AM
Created: April 30, 2020 06:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Wednesday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 1,977 cases of COVID-19 with 62 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include 763 cases in New Mexico: 

Advertisement
  • Navajo County, AZ: 468
  • Apache County, AZ: 450
  • Coconino County, AZ: 274
  • McKinley County, NM: 504
  • San Juan County, NM: 202
  • Cibola County, NM: 17
  • San Juan County, UT: 22
  • Socorro County, NM: 21
  • Sandoval County, NM: 19 

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer announced that all Bashas' Diné Markets on the Navajo Nation will offer special shopping hours this Friday for elders to purchase essential items. The hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the following locations: 

  • Chinle Bashas'
  • Dilkon Bashas'
  • Kayenta Bashas'
  • Piñon Bashas' 
  • Sanders Bashas'
  • Window Rock Bashas'
  • Crownpoint Bashas'

“Operation First of the Month is intended to keep our precious elders safe and close to home while they shop for essentials, such as groceries, household items, and livestock supplies," Nez said. "We thank the Bashas’ owners and management for working together with us again this month to help our Navajo people."

The Navajo Police Department continues to conduct road checkpoints to enforce compliance with curfews. Another 57-hour curfew will be implemented this weekend. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order
Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order
New Mexico entertainment center on brink of closing down amid COVID-19
New Mexico entertainment center on brink of closing down amid COVID-19
Delayed justice: Inside look at New Mexico’s criminal court system shows new challenges and a growing backlog
Delayed justice: Inside look at New Mexico’s criminal court system shows new challenges and a growing backlog
Advertisement


Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19