Cases rise to 1,977 on Navajo Nation, 62 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 30, 2020 08:00 AM
Created: April 30, 2020 06:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Wednesday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 1,977 cases of COVID-19 with 62 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include 763 cases in New Mexico:
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer announced that all Bashas' Diné Markets on the Navajo Nation will offer special shopping hours this Friday for elders to purchase essential items. The hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the following locations:
“Operation First of the Month is intended to keep our precious elders safe and close to home while they shop for essentials, such as groceries, household items, and livestock supplies," Nez said. "We thank the Bashas’ owners and management for working together with us again this month to help our Navajo people."
The Navajo Police Department continues to conduct road checkpoints to enforce compliance with curfews. Another 57-hour curfew will be implemented this weekend.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
