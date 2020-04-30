Cases rise to 1,977 on Navajo Nation, 62 total reported deaths

Navajo County, AZ: 468

Apache County, AZ: 450

Coconino County, AZ: 274

McKinley County, NM: 504

San Juan County, NM: 202

Cibola County, NM: 17

San Juan County, UT: 22

Socorro County, NM: 21

Sandoval County, NM: 19

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer announced that all Bashas' Diné Markets on the Navajo Nation will offer special shopping hours this Friday for elders to purchase essential items. The hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the following locations:

Chinle Bashas'

Dilkon Bashas'

Kayenta Bashas'

Piñon Bashas'

Sanders Bashas'

Window Rock Bashas'

Crownpoint Bashas'

“Operation First of the Month is intended to keep our precious elders safe and close to home while they shop for essentials, such as groceries, household items, and livestock supplies," Nez said. "We thank the Bashas’ owners and management for working together with us again this month to help our Navajo people."