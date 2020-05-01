Cases rise to 2,141 on Navajo Nation, 71 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths as of Thursday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 2,141 cases of COVID-19 with 71 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include 809 cases in New Mexico:
“Nine more deaths is very disheartening, but we have to remain strong and remember that we will get through this pandemic," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We will continue praying for all of the families that have lost their loved ones. There’s a big spike in positive cases today, but the upside is that there is a lot more testing being conducted and that’s why we’re seeing high numbers."
Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup.
The Navajo Police Department continues to conduct road checkpoints to enforce compliance with curfews. Another 57-hour curfew will be implemented this weekend.
