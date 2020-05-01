Cases rise to 2,141 on Navajo Nation, 71 total reported deaths

Navajo County, AZ: 502

Apache County, AZ: 515

Coconino County, AZ: 283

McKinley County, NM: 539

San Juan County, NM: 213

Cibola County, NM: 17

San Juan County, UT: 32

Socorro County, NM: 21

Sandoval County, NM: 19

“Nine more deaths is very disheartening, but we have to remain strong and remember that we will get through this pandemic," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We will continue praying for all of the families that have lost their loved ones. There’s a big spike in positive cases today, but the upside is that there is a lot more testing being conducted and that’s why we’re seeing high numbers."

Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup.