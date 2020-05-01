Cases rise to 2,141 on Navajo Nation, 71 total reported deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Cases rise to 2,141 on Navajo Nation, 71 total reported deaths

Cases rise to 2,141 on Navajo Nation, 71 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 01, 2020 06:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths as of Thursday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 2,141 cases of COVID-19 with 71 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include 809 cases in New Mexico: 

Advertisement
  • Navajo County, AZ: 502
  • Apache County, AZ: 515
  • Coconino County, AZ: 283
  • McKinley County, NM: 539
  • San Juan County, NM: 213
  • Cibola County, NM: 17
  • San Juan County, UT: 32
  • Socorro County, NM: 21
  • Sandoval County, NM: 19 

“Nine more deaths is very disheartening, but we have to remain strong and remember that we will get through this pandemic," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We will continue praying for all of the families that have lost their loved ones. There’s a big spike in positive cases today, but the upside is that there is a lot more testing being conducted and that’s why we’re seeing high numbers."

Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup. 

The Navajo Police Department continues to conduct road checkpoints to enforce compliance with curfews. Another 57-hour curfew will be implemented this weekend. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'
An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Albuquerque pizza shop wants to offer curbside liquor sales, delivery
Albuquerque pizza shop wants to offer curbside liquor sales, delivery
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19
Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19
Advertisement


An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'
An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'
Cases rise to 2,141 on Navajo Nation, 71 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 2,141 on Navajo Nation, 71 total reported deaths
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Special prosecutor takes case of suspected drunk sheriff
Special prosecutor takes case of suspected drunk sheriff
Governor taps mayors to provide insight into how to reopen the economy
Governor taps mayors to provide insight into how to reopen the economy