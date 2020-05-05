Cases rise to 2,474 on Navajo Nation, 73 total reported deaths

"The Navajo Nation will have another 57-hour weekend curfew and we encourage everyone to use this time to do something special and to pray for all of the mothers on Mother's Day on Sunday," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please pray for the healing of our people from the virus and please continue to practice social distancing from home."

Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup.