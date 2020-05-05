Cases rise to 2,474 on Navajo Nation, 73 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 2,474 cases of COVID-19 with 73 confirmed deaths.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized the mayor of Gallup's request to extend the citywide lockdown through Thursday.
"The Navajo Nation will have another 57-hour weekend curfew and we encourage everyone to use this time to do something special and to pray for all of the mothers on Mother's Day on Sunday," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please pray for the healing of our people from the virus and please continue to practice social distancing from home."
Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup.
The Navajo Nation has administered over 14,000 COVID-19 tests.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
