Cases rise to 2,474 on Navajo Nation, 73 total reported deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Cases rise to 2,474 on Navajo Nation, 73 total reported deaths

Cases rise to 2,474 on Navajo Nation, 73 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 05, 2020 06:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 2,474 cases of COVID-19 with 73 confirmed deaths.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized the mayor of Gallup's request to extend the citywide lockdown through Thursday.

Advertisement

"The Navajo Nation will have another 57-hour weekend curfew and we encourage everyone to use this time to do something special and to pray for all of the mothers on Mother's Day on Sunday," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please pray for the healing of our people from the virus and please continue to practice social distancing from home." 

Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup. 

The Navajo Nation has administered over 14,000 COVID-19 tests. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause
Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause
Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
TriCore Reference Labs begins COVID-19 antibody testing
TriCore Reference Labs begins COVID-19 antibody testing
Health officials still encourage people to wear masks despite ease on public health restrictions
Health officials still encourage people to wear masks despite ease on public health restrictions
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
Advertisement


Health officials still encourage people to wear masks despite ease on public health restrictions
Health officials still encourage people to wear masks despite ease on public health restrictions
Cases rise to 2,474 on Navajo Nation, 73 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 2,474 on Navajo Nation, 73 total reported deaths
Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause
Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause
Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary
Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary
TriCore Reference Labs begins COVID-19 antibody testing
TriCore Reference Labs begins COVID-19 antibody testing