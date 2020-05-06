Cases rise to 2,559 on Navajo Nation, 79 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths as of Tuesday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 2,559 cases of COVID-19 with 79 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include 1,040 cases in New Mexico:
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized the mayor of Gallup's request to extend the citywide lockdown through Thursday.
Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup.
"The federal government announced that they intend to release a portion of funds appropriated by Congress over one month ago to tribes to help fight COVID-19, but I'll believe it when I see it," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We've had to file a lawsuit to get what states received weeks ago. We couldn't sit around and wait for those dollars, so we've had boots on the ground in nearly 20 communities giving out food, water, fire wood, protective masks, and other supplies using our own dollars and contributions from outside entities."
The Navajo Nation has administered nearly 16,000 COVID-19 tests.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
