Cases rise to 2,559 on Navajo Nation, 79 total reported deaths

"The federal government announced that they intend to release a portion of funds appropriated by Congress over one month ago to tribes to help fight COVID-19, but I'll believe it when I see it," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We've had to file a lawsuit to get what states received weeks ago. We couldn't sit around and wait for those dollars, so we've had boots on the ground in nearly 20 communities giving out food, water, fire wood, protective masks, and other supplies using our own dollars and contributions from outside entities."

The Navajo Nation has administered nearly 16,000 COVID-19 tests.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.