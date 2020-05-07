Cases rise to 2,654 on Navajo Nation, 85 total reported deaths

The Navajo Nation received approximately $600 million from CARES Act funding Wednesday. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says this is only a portion of their allocation.

"$600 million may sound like a lot, but we have to remember that the infrastructure needs of the Navajo Nation alone amounts to billions of dollars," Nez said.

The Navajo Nation has administered nearly 16,000 COVID-19 tests.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.