Cases rise to 2,654 on Navajo Nation, 85 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 07, 2020 07:22 AM
Created: May 07, 2020 07:00 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths as of Wednesday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 2,654 cases of COVID-19 with 85 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include over 1,000 cases in New Mexico:
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized the mayor of Gallup's request to extend the citywide lockdown through Thursday.
Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup.
The Navajo Nation received approximately $600 million from CARES Act funding Wednesday. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says this is only a portion of their allocation.
"$600 million may sound like a lot, but we have to remember that the infrastructure needs of the Navajo Nation alone amounts to billions of dollars," Nez said.
The Navajo Nation has administered nearly 16,000 COVID-19 tests.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
