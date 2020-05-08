Cases rise to 2,757 on Navajo Nation, 88 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as of Thursday evening. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 2,757 cases of COVID-19 with 88 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include over 1,000 cases in New Mexico:
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized the mayor of Gallup's second request to extend the citywide lockdown, which now lasts through Sunday.
The administration of Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has been holding distribution events for two weeks — providing essential items like food, water, fire wood, protective masks, cleaning products, sanitizer, and pet food. Their efforts have helped nearly 3,800 families.
Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup.
The Navajo Nation has administered over 17,000 COVID-19 tests.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
