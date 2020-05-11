Cases rise to 3,122 on Navajo Nation, 100 total reported deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Sunday evening. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 3,122 cases of COVID-19 with 100 confirmed deaths.

"We've lost 100 lives to this virus and we offer our condolences to all of the families who are grieving and I want you to know that we're working around the clock to fight COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. " We're going to continue to be on the ground in our communities helping families directly with food, water and other items to help them stay home and avoid the spread of the virus. Prayers are strong and whether we realize it or not, your prayers are working, and we will get through this pandemic together."