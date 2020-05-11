Cases rise to 3,122 on Navajo Nation, 100 total reported deaths | KOB 4
Cases rise to 3,122 on Navajo Nation, 100 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 11, 2020 06:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Sunday evening. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 3,122 cases of COVID-19 with 100 confirmed deaths.

"We've lost 100 lives to this virus and we offer our condolences to all of the families who are grieving and I want you to know that we're working around the clock to fight COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. " We're going to continue to be on the ground in our communities helping families directly with food, water and other items to help them stay home and avoid the spread of the virus. Prayers are strong and whether we realize it or not, your prayers are working, and we will get through this pandemic together." 

Nez also said the Navajo Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. 

Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup. 

The Navajo Nation has administered over 18,000 COVID-19 tests. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


