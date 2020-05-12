Cases rise to 3,204 on Navajo Nation, 102 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 12, 2020 07:03 AM
Created: May 12, 2020 06:28 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Monday evening. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 3,204 cases of COVID-19 with 102 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include over 1,200 cases in New Mexico:
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have announced that the Navajo Nation will extend its declaration of a state of emergency and the closure of government offices. The timeline is still being determined, but the current order is set to expire on May 17.
President Nez said he has some concerns about neighboring Gallup reopening.
"Gallup, New Mexico just opened back up, and we're just hoping we don't see peaks in other places where governments and businesses have opened up because it's going to affect us," he said. "What happens there affects the Navajo Nation and vice versa."
Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup. In New Mexico, 57% of all COVID-19 cases are Native Americans. That number increased by 34% from last month.
Nez also said the Navajo Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. He said he won't consider reopening the Navajo Nation until it experiences a 14-day downward trend.
The Navajo Nation has administered over 18,000 COVID-19 tests.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
