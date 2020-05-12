Cases rise to 3,204 on Navajo Nation, 102 total reported deaths

"Gallup, New Mexico just opened back up, and we're just hoping we don't see peaks in other places where governments and businesses have opened up because it's going to affect us," he said. "What happens there affects the Navajo Nation and vice versa."

Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup. In New Mexico, 57% of all COVID-19 cases are Native Americans. That number increased by 34% from last month.

Nez also said the Navajo Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. He said he won't consider reopening the Navajo Nation until it experiences a 14-day downward trend.

The Navajo Nation has administered over 18,000 COVID-19 tests.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.