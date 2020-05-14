Cases rise to 3,392 on Navajo Nation, 119 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the Navajo Nation to a total of 3,392 cases of COVID-19 with 119 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include over 1,400 cases in New Mexico:
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced that the Navajo Nation will have a 57-hour lockdown this weekend that will have stricter measures than previous curfews. Details will be issued Thursday.
“With some states starting to reopen, it’s giving people the impression that it’s okay to go out into public, but it’s not safe yet. With today’s numbers, it’s clear that everyone needs to step up and hold each other accountable to stay home," Nez said. "Our law enforcement officers are stretched thin and we don’t have the manpower to enforce the shelter-in-place order and the daily and weekend curfews around the clock. It’s very disheartening to see more and more traffic on our roads and more people going into border towns, but we’re not giving up. We’re going to look at what else we need to do to bring the numbers down."
Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup.
Nez also said the Navajo Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. The Navajo Nation has administered over 18,000 COVID-19 tests.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
