Cases rise to 3,392 on Navajo Nation, 119 total reported deaths

“With some states starting to reopen, it’s giving people the impression that it’s okay to go out into public, but it’s not safe yet. With today’s numbers, it’s clear that everyone needs to step up and hold each other accountable to stay home," Nez said. "Our law enforcement officers are stretched thin and we don’t have the manpower to enforce the shelter-in-place order and the daily and weekend curfews around the clock. It’s very disheartening to see more and more traffic on our roads and more people going into border towns, but we’re not giving up. We’re going to look at what else we need to do to bring the numbers down."

Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup.

Nez also said the Navajo Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. The Navajo Nation has administered over 18,000 COVID-19 tests.

