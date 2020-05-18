Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Sunday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,002 with 140 deaths.
Officials are now reporting that over 24,886 COVID-19 tests have been administered.
"The Navajo Nation is now engaged in large-scale testing and we are now testing at a greater rate than any other state in the country based on population," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Without the weekend lockdowns that we've implemented based on advice from health care experts, we would be seeing higher numbers."
The Navajo Nation's 57-hour curfew over the weekend had stricter measures than usual. Some essential businesses were closed due to the community spread of COVID-19 — including grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thrus, and other vendors.
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7. Health care experts believe the Navajo Nation will hit its COVID-19 peak within the next two weeks.
Preliminary reports now show that over 540 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
