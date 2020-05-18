Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths

Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 18, 2020 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Sunday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,002 with 140 deaths. 

Officials are now reporting that over 24,886 COVID-19 tests have been administered. 

Advertisement

"The Navajo Nation is now engaged in large-scale testing and we are now testing at a greater rate than any other state in the country based on population," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Without the weekend lockdowns that we've implemented based on advice from health care experts, we would be seeing higher numbers." 

The Navajo Nation's 57-hour curfew over the weekend had stricter measures than usual. Some essential businesses were closed due to the community spread of COVID-19 — including grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thrus, and other vendors. 

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7. Health care experts believe the Navajo Nation will hit its COVID-19 peak within the next two weeks. 

Preliminary reports now show that over 540 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local restaurant shares dine-in service reopening guide with other restaurants
Local restaurant shares dine-in service reopening guide with other restaurants
Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths
Small businesses grapple with governor’s mandatory mask public health order
Small businesses grapple with governor’s mandatory mask public health order
Police: New Mexico woman slashed tires of ex-boyfriend’s dad
Police: New Mexico woman slashed tires of ex-boyfriend’s dad
New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather
New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather
Advertisement


APS graduation rate continues to improve for fourth straight year
APS graduation rate continues to improve for fourth straight year
New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather
New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather
Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths
Small businesses grapple with governor’s mandatory mask public health order
Small businesses grapple with governor’s mandatory mask public health order
New Mexico offers grants to boost youth outdoor access
New Mexico offers grants to boost youth outdoor access