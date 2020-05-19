Cases rise to 4,071 on Navajo Nation, 142 total reported deaths

"The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the entire country and that's a major reason why we have high numbers of positive cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The Navajo Nation must continue to work together with local, state and federal partners to stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, washing hands, staying at least six feet apart from others, and by wearing proper personal protection, such as face masks when in public."

The Navajo Nation's 57-hour curfew over the weekend had stricter measures than usual. Some essential businesses were closed due to the community spread of COVID-19 — including grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thrus, and other vendors.