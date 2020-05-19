Cases rise to 4,071 on Navajo Nation, 142 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 19, 2020 08:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Monday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,071 with 142 deaths.
Officials are now reporting that 25,682 COVID-19 tests have been administered. Preliminary reports from six health care facilities show that approximately 928 people have recovered.
"The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the entire country and that's a major reason why we have high numbers of positive cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The Navajo Nation must continue to work together with local, state and federal partners to stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, washing hands, staying at least six feet apart from others, and by wearing proper personal protection, such as face masks when in public."
The Navajo Nation's 57-hour curfew over the weekend had stricter measures than usual. Some essential businesses were closed due to the community spread of COVID-19 — including grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thrus, and other vendors.
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7. Health care experts believe the Navajo Nation will hit its COVID-19 peak within the next two weeks.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
