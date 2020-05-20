Cases rise to 4,153 on Navajo Nation, 144 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 20, 2020 08:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Tuesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,153 with 144 deaths.
Officials are now reporting that 26,267 COVID-19 tests have been administered. Preliminary reports from six health care facilities show that approximately 1,001 people have recovered.
"The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Close to 12% of our population on the Navajo Nation has been tested compared to less than 10% for states. Today, there was another large-scale testing event held in the community of Tonalea, so we might see another spike in our positive case numbers in a few days once those test results are confirmed."
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7. Health care experts believe the Navajo Nation will hit its COVID-19 peak within the next two weeks.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company