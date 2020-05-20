Cases rise to 4,153 on Navajo Nation, 144 total reported deaths

"The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Close to 12% of our population on the Navajo Nation has been tested compared to less than 10% for states. Today, there was another large-scale testing event held in the community of Tonalea, so we might see another spike in our positive case numbers in a few days once those test results are confirmed."

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7. Health care experts believe the Navajo Nation will hit its COVID-19 peak within the next two weeks.