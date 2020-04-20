Casino to furlough 180 workers due to COVID-19 impacts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tesuque Casino, located north of Santa Fe, is furloughing nearly 200 workers, according to Albuquerque Business First.

"We would have like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's pandemic declaration on March 11th, the President's declaration of a national emergency on March 13th, and other related governmental announcements and actions," says a notice sent to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions on April 1.