Casino to furlough 180 workers due to COVID-19 impacts

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 20, 2020 07:33 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tesuque Casino, located north of Santa Fe, is furloughing nearly 200 workers, according to Albuquerque Business First.
"We would have like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's pandemic declaration on March 11th, the President's declaration of a national emergency on March 13th, and other related governmental announcements and actions," says a notice sent to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions on April 1.
The furloughs "will continue indefinitely, but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months," the letter says.
All tribal casinos closed in March in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company