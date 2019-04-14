Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches

"Why? Like why would someone do that!" she laughed. She says Strawberry is an outdoor cat, so she thinks someone grabbed him while he was outside exploring. She thinks they used a razor.

Strawberry's owner posted a message on the NextDoor app to find out if anyone else had this happen to their pet, but she hasn't heard anything.

The owner wonders if it was kids causing trouble, or a neighbor trying to send a message.

"This is my little baby. I just want to know why you felt the need to take some of his fur away from him," she said.