Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches
April 14, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cat owner in northwest Albuquerque got a surprise last week when her cat, Strawberry, returned to her house with two patches of fur missing.
"I came home and it was like, early evening, and I had noticed that he had a patch of fur missing," she said. "There wasn't any redness or irritation or anything and there weren't any wounds."
She took a closer look and realized there was another patch of fur missing on his shoulder.
"Why? Like why would someone do that!" she laughed. She says Strawberry is an outdoor cat, so she thinks someone grabbed him while he was outside exploring. She thinks they used a razor.
Strawberry's owner posted a message on the NextDoor app to find out if anyone else had this happen to their pet, but she hasn't heard anything.
The owner wonders if it was kids causing trouble, or a neighbor trying to send a message.
"This is my little baby. I just want to know why you felt the need to take some of his fur away from him," she said.
