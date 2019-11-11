Cat saved in a high wire act

Tessa Mentus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - What could be worse than having a dog that won't stop barking in the middle of the night?
When Viviana Martínez went to see what all the fuss was about she discovered something out of the ordinary.
"And we came out here to look and we noticed this poor kitty up there," she said.
A lone cat, affectionately nicknamed Sparky, found itself in a pretty dangerous situation in northeast Albuquerque. The critter was stuck at the top of a 20 foot pole.
Concerned neighbors like Martinez reached out to Animal Welfare for help.
"He said hopefully the cat will just jump down," she said.
Animal Welfare workers could not properly climb up there to get Sparky the Cat, so neighbors tried something else.
"We put out some cat food, salmon," Martínez said.
After the food tactics failed, neighbors tried to contact PNM.
PNM officials said if Sparky was still there Tuesday then they would come out.
But neighbors knew Sparky was in dire need of rescue.
That is when a neighbor decided to take matters into his own hands.
Dangling 20 feet in the air, the neighbor managed to retrieve Sparky and bring him safely back down to ground level.
Sparky was taken to the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Shelter to be treated. His next stop will hopefully be home.
