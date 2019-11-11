Cat saved in a high wire act

Concerned neighbors like Martinez reached out to Animal Welfare for help.

"He said hopefully the cat will just jump down," she said.

Animal Welfare workers could not properly climb up there to get Sparky the Cat, so neighbors tried something else.

"We put out some cat food, salmon," Martínez said.

After the food tactics failed, neighbors tried to contact PNM.

PNM officials said if Sparky was still there Tuesday then they would come out.

But neighbors knew Sparky was in dire need of rescue.

That is when a neighbor decided to take matters into his own hands.

Dangling 20 feet in the air, the neighbor managed to retrieve Sparky and bring him safely back down to ground level.

Sparky was taken to the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Shelter to be treated. His next stop will hopefully be home.