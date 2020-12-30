Catron County moves into Yellow Level restrictions

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 30, 2020 05:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state's newly updated county-by-county map has moved Catron County into the yellow tier for the next two weeks.
Restaurants in that county will now be allowed to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity.
The rest of the state's counties, however, are still in the red tier, but many have shown improvement over the last two weeks.
Twenty-eight counties improved in at least one of the two gating criteria, including populous counties like Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Doña Ana, and Sandoval.
Fourteen counties currently have test positivity rates below 10%
