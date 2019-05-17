CATS comes to Popejoy Hall

The actor said the play is about redemption.

A group of deeply, flawed cats are hoping to the once chosen in the Jellicle ball. If they are picked, they get to be reborn.

Gulan said the musical is unique in that it breaks the fourth wall.

“Right away we’re in the audience a lot. And because of the set up at this theatre (Popejoy Hall), it’s perfect for us,” said Gulan. “Some theatres have big swaths of continental seating we can’t sort of infiltrate you guys. And here we really, really can.”

The show is not the same from the 80’s. Gulan said there’s new choreography that brings energy to the auditorium.

