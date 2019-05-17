CATS comes to Popejoy Hall
Casey Torres
May 17, 2019 06:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Broadway musical CATS has its paws on Popejoy Hall from Thursday through Sunday.
Actor Tim Gulan said it is a family friendly show. Gulan plays four different characters: Peter, Bustopher Jones, Gus and Asparagus.
He said he had a cat named Stanley for 13 years, and that’s how he got most of his training. But all of the actors spent an entire day learning how to be a cat.
The actor said the play is about redemption.
A group of deeply, flawed cats are hoping to the once chosen in the Jellicle ball. If they are picked, they get to be reborn.
Gulan said the musical is unique in that it breaks the fourth wall.
“Right away we’re in the audience a lot. And because of the set up at this theatre (Popejoy Hall), it’s perfect for us,” said Gulan. “Some theatres have big swaths of continental seating we can’t sort of infiltrate you guys. And here we really, really can.”
The show is not the same from the 80’s. Gulan said there’s new choreography that brings energy to the auditorium.
For times and tickets, click here.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: May 17, 2019 06:56 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved