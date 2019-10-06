Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west

Kassi Nelson
October 06, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A fight caught on camera at the Salt Yard west location shows a man picking up a stool and slamming it into a crowd of people.  

Advertisement

At least three security guards had to step in to control the brawl.

The fight took place back in August but recently went viral on social media.

It has been shared on social media nearly 1,000 times and have nearly 60,000 views.

The Salt Yard owner said the incident happened a few weeks after the Salt Yard opened their second location.

In a statement the Salt Yard owner sent to KOB 4, it read “We’re constantly evaluating how we can make improvements to our guests’ safety and have made investments in staffing, training, and equipment.”

APD said they have had 15 calls related to this Salt Yard location since Sept. 1. Three of those calls were noise complaints and one of those calls involved a car crash.

The bar’s owner said the incident was reported to the police.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Created: October 06, 2019 10:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
Chopper 4 captures stunning view of balloons
Chopper 4 captures stunning view of balloons
Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend
Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend
Use of force in question following March arrest in Belen
Use of force in question following March arrest in Belen
Albuquerque mother, child found safe
Albuquerque mother, child found safe
Advertisement



Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
Use of force in question following March arrest in Belen
Use of force in question following March arrest in Belen
4 Investigates: New Mexico study aims to unlock the brains of murderers, prevent violence
4 Investigates: New Mexico study aims to unlock the brains of murderers, prevent violence
Pilots get green flag for second day of Balloon Fiesta
Pilots get green flag for second day of Balloon Fiesta
Second morning of Balloon Fiesta was picture perfect
Second morning of Balloon Fiesta was picture perfect