Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
Kassi Nelson
October 06, 2019 10:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A fight caught on camera at the Salt Yard west location shows a man picking up a stool and slamming it into a crowd of people.
At least three security guards had to step in to control the brawl.
The fight took place back in August but recently went viral on social media.
It has been shared on social media nearly 1,000 times and have nearly 60,000 views.
The Salt Yard owner said the incident happened a few weeks after the Salt Yard opened their second location.
In a statement the Salt Yard owner sent to KOB 4, it read “We’re constantly evaluating how we can make improvements to our guests’ safety and have made investments in staffing, training, and equipment.”
APD said they have had 15 calls related to this Salt Yard location since Sept. 1. Three of those calls were noise complaints and one of those calls involved a car crash.
The bar’s owner said the incident was reported to the police.
