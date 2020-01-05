Caught on camera: Brawl erupts on ART bus

After some accusations and racial slurs, punches started flying.

"It could be pretty scary sometimes. You got to watch your surroundings,” Baca said.

City officials said they are aware of the incident and are reviewing it to make sure proper procedures were followed. Albuquerque Transit Director Danny Holcomb sent KOB 4 the following statement:

“The safety of our drivers and passengers is our top priority. With ART up and running we have increased security presence both on the buses and in the corridor. This incident is being reviewed to ensure all proper protocols and procedures were followed."

City officials said they have increased security in the ART bus corridors and designated 14 ART officers who are stationed on platforms and buses.

However next time, Baca said he’ll opt for an Uber instead.

