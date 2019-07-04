Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue | KOB 4
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue

Ryan Laughlin
July 04, 2019 08:44 PM

CORRALES, N.M. - The Corrales Fire Chief took action when a man floating on the Rio Grande became entangled in a tree and was in danger of drowning.

"He could have lost his life today,” said Chief Anthony Martinez.

KOB4 was interviewing Corrales Fire Department officials about two kayakers that had previously been rescued when a family floating on tubes became entangled in a downed tree.

Danny Walsh, the father of the family, was being pulled under the water after the tree caused him to fall off his tube. Martinez jumped into action grabbing a throw bag from his truck and worked to get Walsh to safety.

Downed trees in rivers create what’s called ‘strainers.’ Fire rescue officials said that’s what poses the greatest risk to people floating the river.

Walsh and his family were not wearing life jackets.

"He was under water multiple times,” Martinez said. “I was trying to talk him, encourage him, stay strong. Hold on to the tree."

Walsh’s family made it to safety. After he was rescued he told his family, “I almost didn’t make it.”

Martinez said he was just doing what he was trained to do.

The Village of Corrales later removed that tree from the river that was creating the hazard. Watch the dramatic rescue video above.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 04, 2019 08:44 PM
Created: July 04, 2019 07:12 PM

