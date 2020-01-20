Caught on camera: Gun shootout at Cesar's Restaurant

"I went and saw the car that it got hit on the windshield, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK those were gun shots,’” he said.

Security footage shows a white truck. Cruz believes the driver of that truck could be responsible.

Shortly the initial shots, Cruz said the driver of the car returned fire.

Albuquerque police showed up moments later. The driver who stopped didn’t appear to injured or in any kind of trouble with police.

Cruz said he is used to seeing action in this part of town. He just hopes people don’t get hurt.

“Nah, I'm not worried about it,” he said. “I've been here too long where I'm not worried about it."

"Just, to stay safe out there and take care of yourself,” he added.

KOB 4 reached out to APD about the incident. Officials have yet to respond.