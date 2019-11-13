Caught on camera: Man tries to set house on fire in NW Albuquerque

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man was caught on camera trying to set a house on fire in northwest Albuquerque Friday night.
The family who lives in the house were hanging out in the front room when they suddenly saw fire outside their window.
They were able to put the fire out immediately, saving their home and their lives.
The family’s home security footage showed a man dumping gasoline around their home.
Gas was dumped on the concrete and nearby cars.
The family has no idea who would want to do this to them.
Fire investigators have the man’s gas jug as evidence.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.
