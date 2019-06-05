Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 10:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque homeowner was able to scare away a suspected car thief using a Ring siren, and it was all caught on camera.
The motion-sensing cameras started recording as soon as the suspect drove up next to the home.
The suspected thief can be seen getting out of the car and shutting off the car lights before walking onto the driveway of the home and up to one of the homeowner's vehicles.
That's when the homeowner set off the Ring siren.
The suspected thief was startled and took off running back to his car.
