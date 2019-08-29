Caught on camera: School bus driver steals dog house

"We had our gates shut, latched with a chain,” she said. “So she had to literally reach around and unlatch it to open the gate to get in."

Silva said she grew up in Albuquerque and has lived in the area for seven years.

However, she said crime has her wanting to leave the Land of Enchantment.

"Me and my husband are considering moving out of state because of all this crime. It's hard when your family is here,” she said.

Silva said she doesn’t care about the dog house being stolen but definitely wants help catching the thief.

She said APS told her it wasn’t one of their bus drivers.

She also called Albuquerque police, which is investigating.