Caught on camera: Viral video highlights from 2019

Patrick Hayes
Created: December 31, 2019 08:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— It was difficult to find a dull moment in our state this past year.
That’s why KOB 4’s Patrick Hayes is taking a look back at some of the most popular moments that were caught on camera in 2019.
Some highlighted moments include footage of strange deliveries from a man who was leaving bread and bologna on people’s front doors to cell phone footage of a woman throwing liquor bottles in a local Smith’s.
Click the video above to watch a recap of Albuquerque’s viral videos.
