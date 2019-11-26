Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 26, 2019 08:52 PM
Created: November 26, 2019 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman was arrested after stealing an Albuquerque Police Department vehicle Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Markeda Rivera.

Advertisement

The incident started around 2 p.m. when police said the Rivera showed up at a dealership on Lomas and Wyoming.

A person at the dealership said Rivera tried to steal keys from a salesman. After a police officer arrived, Rivera struck the officer and jumped into her patrol unit then fled eastbound on Lomas from Wyoming.

Police pursued her to the intersection of Menaul and Carlisle where officers conducted a pit maneuver. While she was being placed in a different patrol vehicle she kicked an officer in the chest.

Rivera was subsequently arrested and slapped with a number of charges including two counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
Trump order creates task force on missing American Indians
Trump order creates task force on missing American Indians
Funeral plans set for beloved homeless Roswell man
Funeral plans set for beloved homeless Roswell man
Business First lists top paying careers that don't require 4-year degree
Business First lists top paying careers that don't require 4-year degree
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Advertisement


Fugitive standoff prompts lockdown at Highland High School
Fugitive standoff prompts lockdown at Highland High School
Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
UNM Football: Davie, Nunez talk about decision to part ways
UNM Football: Davie, Nunez talk about decision to part ways
Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Bernalillo County opens facility to treat people with behavioral, mental health issues
Bernalillo County opens facility to treat people with behavioral, mental health issues