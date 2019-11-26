Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman was arrested after stealing an Albuquerque Police Department vehicle Tuesday.
Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Markeda Rivera.
The incident started around 2 p.m. when police said the Rivera showed up at a dealership on Lomas and Wyoming.
A person at the dealership said Rivera tried to steal keys from a salesman. After a police officer arrived, Rivera struck the officer and jumped into her patrol unit then fled eastbound on Lomas from Wyoming.
Police pursued her to the intersection of Menaul and Carlisle where officers conducted a pit maneuver. While she was being placed in a different patrol vehicle she kicked an officer in the chest.
Rivera was subsequently arrested and slapped with a number of charges including two counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
