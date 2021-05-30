CD-1 candidates make last minute campaign pitches ahead of special election

The special election was called after former CD-1 congresswoman Deb Haaland became U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

It has been more than a decade since a Republican has held the seat, and Stansbury said she hopes to continue that trend.

Stansbury previously worked with the Obama Administration on environmental issues and is currently serving as a state lawmaker for district 28, which covers parts of northeast Albuquerque.

"Put our people back to work in meaningful jobs, ensure that we're protecting our environment, ensure that we're addressing the well-being of our communities, because literally everything is on the line in this election,” she said.

Stansbury told KOB 4 that the two biggest issues facing the district are the recovery of the economy after the pandemic, and the drought.

Mark Moores is a New Mexico state senator, business owner, and former Lobo lineman.

"This is our opportunity to change New Mexico. If you're tired of the high crime, poor schools and lack of job opportunities for our children, if you want your voice heard, make sure you get out to vote,” he said.

Moores has voiced the strongest support for the state’s oil and gas industry.

"We cannot destroy New Mexico's economy because this is the one industry that actually thrives in New Mexico,” he said.

Independent Aubrey Dunn and Libertarian Chris Manning are also vying for the congressional seat.

Earlier this week, Chuck Todd, NBC host of Meet The Press, weighed in on the special election.

"This is a real test more for Democrats than I think it is for Republicans. This is a lean-Democratic seat, but it is certainly not a slam dunk. While the Democrats are favored here, I'm very curious about margin, I'm curious about returns, I'm curious about intensity— Democratic base intensity, Republican base intensity,” Todd said.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 1.