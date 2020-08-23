CDC drops 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently dropped their recommendation for people to quarantine for 14-days if they’ve traveled out of state, but what does this mean for New Mexico residents?
The current public health, which is set to expire Friday, still requires people to quarantine for two weeks if they travel to New Mexico from out of state.
With the change of guidance from the CDC, a spokesperson from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services said those changes could impact the next version of the state’s public health order.
“We are aware of the CDC’s update on guidelines, and we are taking them into consideration as we update the next revision of the ongoing COVID-19 public health and executive orders,” read a statement from the Health and Human Services Department.
During the governor’s most recent press conference, Dr. Davis Scrase, cabinet secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said most of New Mexico’s new cases are related to travel.
Indoor dining and mass gatherings are still banned under the current order, but the governor has hinted at more reopenings during a previous KOB 4 interview.
The governor is expected to give an update on the public health order this week,
