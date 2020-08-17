CDC: New Mexico has highest rate for alcohol-related deaths | KOB 4
CDC: New Mexico has highest rate for alcohol-related deaths

The Associated Press
Created: August 17, 2020 06:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — According to a recently published report by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Mexico continues to have the highest rate of alcohol-related deaths in the country.

New Mexico’s alcohol-related death rate of 52.3 per 100,000 population was almost twice the U.S. rate for the years 2011 through 2015.  

The average U.S. alcohol-related death rate per 100,000 population was 27.4 for the same period.

The CDC report used data from the Alcohol-Related Disease Impact application.  ARDI is a measure of total deaths associated with alcohol use, including those for which other causes of death were involved.

Rates were calculated based on the updated ARDI, which uses alcohol attributable fractions for 58 conditions.


