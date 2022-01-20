CDC: Prior COVID-19 infection provided good protection against delta variant

New research from the CDC indicates that a prior case of COVID-19 appeared to protect people from infection better than vaccinations did. However, this research was done during the delta wave last summer and fall – a time when vaccine immunity was waning and boosters were not widespread.

"Even now we're seeing omicron cases in people who've had delta," Scrase said. "So there's no guarantee that the proteins and the antibodies that your body makes to fight off a specific version of COVID, which is how the immune system works. There's no guarantee that whatever it constructed to attach to that, in this case, delta molecule, will work to attach to an omicron molecule."