CDC: Some New Mexico counties have 'substantial' COVID-19 community transmission rate

In most recent studies, the CDC said the Delta variant is now the most common strand of the coronavirus — every 8 out of 10 reported cases.

“What's different with the Delta variant rather than the Alfa variant is in those rare cases where we have break through infections, we want people to understand they could transmit the virus to others,” Walensky said.

While the vast majority of transmissions occur between the unvaccinated, new findings show it is possible to spread the Delta variant as a vaccinated person, and that means masks could be making a comeback.

The CDC's guidance is only a recommendation, leaving it up to states and local officials to decide if they will reintroduce their mask rules.

The New Mexico Department of Health said they will be holding a press conference Wednesday, July 27, to talk about these new findings.

The CDC’s interactive transmission map shows each county and their category, click here to view.