Cecilia's Cafe makes tamales for the holiday season

"We weren't taught with recipes. It's a pinch of this, a pinch of that, and a little bit of this," she said. "You literally have to be sitting with your grandma at the kitchen and watch and pay attention of what she's doing, constantly."

The long hours of labor helps strengthen the muscle memory. It's no sweat for Baca.

"For me, if I can make somebody happy, that's what I'm going to do. So it really doesn't bother me," she said.

After all, it is tradition.

"We just have to do it. There's no if's and but's about it. That's the way you were brought up and you just have to do it," said Baca.