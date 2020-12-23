Cecilia's Cafe makes tamales for the holiday season

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tamales are a tradition during the holiday season. The owner of Cecilia's Cafe on 6th St. in downtown Albuquerque shared how the tradition was passed down to her.
Cecilia Baca has offered the tradition from her restaurant for more than 25 years.
"It's just a tradition that we grew up with. I mean, who knows how far it goes back because I never really done the background on it, but it's something that's passed on from generation to generation," she said.
Baca follows the same unwritten recipe her grandma made sure she wouldn't forget.
"We weren't taught with recipes. It's a pinch of this, a pinch of that, and a little bit of this," she said. "You literally have to be sitting with your grandma at the kitchen and watch and pay attention of what she's doing, constantly."
The long hours of labor helps strengthen the muscle memory. It's no sweat for Baca.
"For me, if I can make somebody happy, that's what I'm going to do. So it really doesn't bother me," she said.
After all, it is tradition.
"We just have to do it. There's no if's and but's about it. That's the way you were brought up and you just have to do it," said Baca.
