Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Old Town

Joshua Panas
September 15, 2019 08:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month will take place in Old Town Sunday afternoon. 

The event will include food, cultural activities, fashion shows and music by various artists including Gonzalo and Ivon Ulibarri. 

The celebration begins at 1 p.m. in the Old Town Plaza. It concludes at 7 p.m. 

