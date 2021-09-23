Cell phone video shows man attacking gas station employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is criticizing the court system after a suspect released by a judge allegedly assaulted a gas station employee in Albuquerque.

Cell phone video from a witness shows a man brutally attacking the woman and kicking her in the head before punching another man who tried to stop him. It happened at the Speedway on 4th Street two weeks ago.



The victim told deputies she confronted the man after he tried to buy alcohol. He wouldn't show her his ID and walked out with the alcohol without paying. Then, he returned to the store and started beating her up.



The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office shared the video on Facebook.



"We think it's really important for people to know that something really terrible happened in our community and there was a solution to that problem by keeping this offender in jail,” said Jayme Fuller, a spokesperson for BCSO. “Unfortunately that's not what took place and an innocent woman got violently beaten while she was just trying to make a living."



Tips from the community helped identify the suspect as 35-year-old Courtney McCalep. Deputies arrested him on Tuesday for the assault.



McCalep has a lengthy arrest history. The jail sent KOB 4 25 of his mug shots dating back to 2006.