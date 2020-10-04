Census deadline thrown into limbo

Still, the appeals process for the case has put the final deadline up in the air.

Viramontes said people should use this opportunity to get counted if they haven’t already.

“It brings in significant resources to your community for things that we all use,” he said. “Things like public service, education, healthcare, roads.”

A little over 99% of households have been counted in New Mexico according to the Census Bureau.

“But keep in mind that on 58 percent of that is self-response and so that's the most accurate number,” Viramontes said. “The rest of that, nearly over 40 percent, are those door-knockers or those instances where a neighbor has informed the Census Bureau for someone else and not the household themselves.”

If one person goes uncounted in New Mexico, it costs the state around $10 a day per person for ten years.

To complete the census, click here.



