Census director continues tour of New Mexico
Marian Camacho
May 29, 2019 06:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - U.S. Census Director Steven Dillingham continues his tour of New Mexico Wednesday with a stop in Albuquerque.
Dillingham will hold roundtable meetings at the National Hispanic Cultural Centers to discuss the unique challenges communities across New Mexico face when it comes to the census.
Sen. Tom Udall and Sen. Martin Heinrich are expected to be in attendance.
Udall says New Mexico is at high risk for an under count more than any other state and that could mean a loss of millions of dollars in federal funding.
The roundtables start at 9:15 a.m.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: May 29, 2019 06:15 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved