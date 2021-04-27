Census: New Mexico among slowest growing Western states | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Census: New Mexico among slowest growing Western states

Census: New Mexico among slowest growing Western states

The Associated Press
Created: April 27, 2021 07:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The 2020 census results show New Mexico's population grew by 2.8% over the last decade.

It had the second slowest growth rate in the West, outpacing only Wyoming.

Officials with the Census Bureau said Monday that overall, the national growth rate of 7.4% between 2010 and 2020 marked the second slowest in U.S. history.

In New Mexico, the results put the resident population at just over 2.1 million, or about 58,000 more people than a decade ago.

New Mexico last spring launched a multimillion-dollar campaign in an effort to ensure an accurate census count of its heavily Hispanic and Native American population.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Three Rivers Fire remains 0% contained; some evacuations lifted
Three Rivers Fire remains 0% contained; some evacuations lifted
Search continues for missing Rio Rancho teen
Search continues for missing Rio Rancho teen
Mesa Del Sol construction picks up momentum amid housing boom
Mesa Del Sol construction picks up momentum amid housing boom
Three Rivers Fire still zero percent contained; evacuations remain in place
Three Rivers Fire still zero percent contained; evacuations remain in place
Some New Mexico restaurants face skyrocketing utility bills due to Texas freeze
Some New Mexico restaurants face skyrocketing utility bills due to Texas freeze