Census workers prep to avoid undercounting rural communities

“Some of those communities might not have a stable internet connection but we're working really hard in the bureau to ensure that they have the information that they need that they get the survey mailed to them and they can send it back via mail rather than relying on internet data,” Mills said.

Census workers were thinking about the state’s rural communities nearly six months ago, Mills said.

“In August, the bureau did an address canvassing kind of campaign and that's when they went out to those rural communities. They verified addresses and they made sure that they had a place to physically send these questionnaires,” she said.

Mills said people can help ensure an accurate count by working for the U.S. Census Bureau.

“People are more inclined to be engaged when your family member or your church member or your cousin is working with the bureau and has that connection with them so we're focusing on mobilizing the community and kind of activating that civic engagement that all of us kind of have in our core,” she said.

Data collected from the census is used to help allocate more than $675 billion to communities across the country.