Census: Young and veteran farmers, ranchers key to NM agriculture

“We had 15,170 farms in 2002, and that number grew to 25,044 in 2017,” said Jeff Witte, New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture. “And female producers accounted for 41% of our producers in New Mexico in 2017.”

New and beginning producers accounted for 26-percent of the state's total number of producers, something Witte said is important.

“We need to continue to engage our youth and keep them interested in the agriculture industry. Whether it’s farming, technology, ranching or the value-added industry, there are many opportunities in New Mexico," said Witte.

According to the census, 13-percent of the total producers was of farmers and ranchers with military service which is higher than the national average of 11-percent.

