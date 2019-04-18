Census: Young and veteran farmers, ranchers key to NM agriculture | KOB 4
Advertisement

Census: Young and veteran farmers, ranchers key to NM agriculture

Census: Young and veteran farmers, ranchers key to NM agriculture

Marian Camacho
April 18, 2019 08:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A newly released report is emphasizing the importance of young and veteran farmers and ranchers.

Advertisement

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service released census data showign New Mexico was higher than the  national average when it comes to farmers and ranchers with a history of military service.

The data also shows that New Mexico is one of just a few states that continues to have an increase in the number of farms.

“We had 15,170 farms in 2002, and that number grew to 25,044 in 2017,” said Jeff Witte, New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture. “And female producers accounted for 41% of our producers in New Mexico in 2017.”

New and beginning producers accounted for 26-percent of the state's total number of producers, something Witte said is important.

“We need to continue to engage our youth and keep them interested in the agriculture industry. Whether it’s farming, technology, ranching or the value-added industry, there are many opportunities in New Mexico," said Witte.

According to the census, 13-percent of the total producers was of farmers and ranchers with military service which is higher than the national average of 11-percent.

Click here to review full census results.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: April 18, 2019 08:56 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man sentenced to probation for killing his brother
Man sentenced to probation for killing his brother
Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog
Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog
Job postings fuel rumors about future of Torrance County Detention Facility
Job postings fuel rumors about future of Torrance County Detention Facility
Father of 6 killed in car crash in NE Heights
Father of 6 killed in car crash in NE Heights
Top New Mexico emergency official assesses asylum influx
Top New Mexico emergency official assesses asylum influx
Advertisement




Father charged in daughter's death to remain behind bars
Brandon Reynolds
Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says
Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says
Top New Mexico emergency official assesses asylum influx
Top New Mexico emergency official assesses asylum influx
Census: Young and veteran farmers, ranchers key to NM agriculture
Census: Young and veteran farmers, ranchers key to NM agriculture
New Mexico racino license in limbo pending court fight
New Mexico racino license in limbo pending court fight