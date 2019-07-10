Center on Law and Poverty want lawmakers to do more for education
Patrick Hayes
July 10, 2019 10:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officials with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty want the state to do more when it comes to helping students.
The group recently filed a notice claiming that lawmakers did not do enough during the last legislative session to address the issues raised in the Yazzie-Martinez case.
“Well we all want what’s best for our students,” said Lauren Winkler, an attorney with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty. “So even after an increase in the budget for education, school districts are still unable to provide programs and services students need,” she added.
Officials told KOB the bills that did get passed help with teacher salary increases. However, they don’t do enough to connect students with resources.
“So by the time districts raise those salaries to the mandated amount, they were in the red and unable to provide the basic necessities for students like instructional materials, technology and transportation,” said Winkler.
As KOB previously reported, in 2014, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty and Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund filed a lawsuit that claimed the state was breaking the law by not giving students a sufficient education.
In 2018, a judge ruled in their favor and said the state needed to do more to help all students but especially at-risk ones.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Created: July 10, 2019 10:56 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved