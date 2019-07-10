Center on Law and Poverty want lawmakers to do more for education

Officials told KOB the bills that did get passed help with teacher salary increases. However, they don’t do enough to connect students with resources.

“So by the time districts raise those salaries to the mandated amount, they were in the red and unable to provide the basic necessities for students like instructional materials, technology and transportation,” said Winkler.

As KOB previously reported, in 2014, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty and Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund filed a lawsuit that claimed the state was breaking the law by not giving students a sufficient education.

In 2018, a judge ruled in their favor and said the state needed to do more to help all students but especially at-risk ones.