Central reopened after police arrest barricaded subject
Christina Rodriguez
June 29, 2019 04:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Central Avenue was closed between Wyoming and Moon due to police activity Saturday afternoon.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers negotiated with a person barricaded inside a residence.
The person was taken into custody without incident.
Subject was taken into custody without incident.— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) June 29, 2019
