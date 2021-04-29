Century Rio 24 to reopen May 1

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 29, 2021 11:21 AM
Created: April 29, 2021 11:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After more than a year, the Century Rio 24 Plex and XD theatre will reopen Saturday, May 1.
Tickets are on sale now for standard showtimes and private watch parties on Cinemark's website and on the Cinemark app. Private watch parties give moviegoers an opportunity to stay with their trusted group and to watch a film of their choice.
Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities in order to to follow social distancing guidelines. Face masks are mandatory.
