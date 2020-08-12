CenturyLink offers tips to boost your WiFi performance | KOB 4
CenturyLink offers tips to boost your WiFi performance

Casey Torres
Updated: August 12, 2020 11:29 AM
Created: August 12, 2020 11:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Having a reliable internet connection has become even more important since the pandemic hit. 

A lot of children will be learning from home – and parents will be working from home, too – so CenturyLink is offering tips to boost your WiFi without paying extra money.

These are the 6 tips offered by Guy Gunther, the senior director of fiber networks at CenturyLink:

  1. Inventory: Check all the devices connected in your home. Remove any devices not in use.
  2. Disconnect Streaming Platforms: Streaming services can eat up bandwidth while refreshing.
  3. Set Up Shifts : Family members can use the WiFi when they need it most.
  4. Disconnect Virtual Private Networks (VPNs): Gunther explained a VPN is required when getting behind a firewall/security system online. He said if you need to use a VPN, get the info and then disconnect. Gunther said a VPN can cut your bandwidth by half.
  5. Place Your Modem in the Right Spot: A thick wall, refrigerator, or microwave could cause interference. Gunther said to keep your device as close to the modem as possible, or buy a cable from an electronics store to connect it to a desktop.
  6. Check Package Prices Online: Gunther said some internet packages have been reduced in price, so families could probably get faster speed for the same amount they’re paying now.


