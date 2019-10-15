CEO: Allsup's to retain presence despite planned merger | KOB 4
CEO: Allsup's to retain presence despite planned merger

The Associated Press
October 15, 2019 08:04 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Allsup's and its legendary burritos and chimichangas aren't going anywhere despite the recent sale of the convenience store chain to Iowa-based Yesway.
    
Officials with Yesway say Allsup's will retain its presence in New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma. Yesway doesn't plan to close any of the 304 stores across the three states.
    
While no layoffs are expected, Yesway CEO Thomas Trkla tells the Carlsbad Current-Argus that some of Allsup's roughly 5,000 employees might be relocated to new stores the company plans to purchase in the future.
    
Yesway expects the integration of Allsup's into the Yesway fold to take up to 18 months.
    
Trkla also is hopeful about growing the customer base in parts of New Mexico and West Texas, pointing to the oil boom happening across the Permian Basin.

Updated: October 15, 2019 08:04 AM
Created: October 15, 2019 06:22 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

