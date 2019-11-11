Ceremony honors veterans at New Mexico Veterans Memorial | KOB 4
Ceremony honors veterans at New Mexico Veterans Memorial

Updated: November 11, 2019 09:15 PM
Created: November 11, 2019 05:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— People gathered at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Monday to honor the thousands of men and women who have served their country.

"It's not a tired statement. Freedom’s not free,” said Bernie Lambe, president of the New Mexico Veterans Memorial. "I think today we see dangers in the world which remind us of that."

Lambe said Monday is all about expressing thanks to the 140,000 veterans that call New Mexico home.

Sgt. Robert Deurloo is one of those people. He spent time fixing airplanes for the Air Force in South Vietnam.

"I was at an air base that had no hangars, no revetments. Just a slab of concrete with airplanes on it. We were sniped at every day. We were mortared every four to six hours. Not much of that was recorded or kept what really happened or what we really did,” Deurloo said.

"We lost 35% of our aircraft on the ground that year and 41% of our personnel,” he added.

Nearly 50 young men and women enlisted during the Veterans Day ceremony.

"To me, they are the biggest distinguished visitors we have,” Lambe said


