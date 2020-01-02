Challenger to embattled state senator pleaded guilty to DWI in late 90s | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
Created: January 02, 2020 10:51 PM

ESPANOLA, N.M.- The man who wants to replace state Sen. Richard Martinez in Santa Fe was also arrested for DWI.

Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo said he pleaded guilty to the charge in 1996. At the time, Jaramillo was 18 years old. 

In a statement, Jaramillo said there are differences between his incident and Martinez's DWI conviction.

"The difference between the 18-year-old college freshmen who pleaded guilty and took responsibility as opposed to the 67-year-old State Senator who pleaded “not guilty” to aggravated DWI; never showed remorse or apologized to his constituents or the victims is astronomically different," Jaramillo's statement says.

Martinez was found guilty of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving in connection with a June car crash. He has stepped down from Senate leadership roles but has refused to resign from his seat.


