Chama school bus driver, accused of raping 7-year-old passenger, previously worked in Santa Fe

During Monday's hearing, the mother who stopped when she noticed Meek’s bus pulled to the side of the road addressed the court.

"So I followed the bus next to me and then at one point it pulled off of the road. And I don't why it pulled off the road. But I still, in my mind needed to see for my own self if that child was OK," said Tyler Archuleta.

Meek was hired by the Chama Valley Independent School District in 2016.

The superintendent, Anthony Casados, said Meek passed an FBI background check.

Meek’s previous employer, Santa Fe Public Schools, did not raise any red flags either, according to Casados.

New Mexico State Police is looking into Meek’s past. An officer testified that there were no previous offensives on Meek’s record that would be an indicator of the crime he’s accused of committing.

Police encourage any other potential victims to come forward.