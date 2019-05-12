Chama bus driver to make first court appearance, accused of raping 7-year-old | KOB 4
Chama bus driver to make first court appearance, accused of raping 7-year-old

Ryan Laughlin
May 12, 2019 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man who was trusted to get children to school safely is behind bars for raping a 7-year-old girl on the school bus. On Monday he'll be in front of a judge. 

State police say 66-year-old Stephen Meek, a bus driver known as "Mr. Steve," pulled the bus to the side of the road near TA Hill on U.S. Hwy. 84 and raped the girl. They believe Meek dropped off the other students prior to raping the girl. 

 Later the girl told her family that he had pulled her dress up and when she screamed, Meek forcibly kissed her. 

Meek has his first court appearance set for Monday morning. Prosecutors are asking for pretrial detention. 

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: May 12, 2019 10:09 PM
Created: May 12, 2019 07:12 PM

