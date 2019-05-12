Chama bus driver to make first court appearance, accused of raping 7-year-old

State police say 66-year-old Stephen Meek, a bus driver known as "Mr. Steve," pulled the bus to the side of the road near TA Hill on U.S. Hwy. 84 and raped the girl. They believe Meek dropped off the other students prior to raping the girl.

Later the girl told her family that he had pulled her dress up and when she screamed, Meek forcibly kissed her.