Chama diner gives back to community on Christmas Day

What used to be indoor seating was flipped into a makeshift order window so Elbrock could keep selling her famous breakfast burritos.

"Once you get ours you won't go anywhere else,” she said.

Right after Thanksgiving, Elbrock hatched her plan.

“My daughter and I were talking and I told her, you know what, maybe at Christmas we should give meals out to the community. And she's all, mom, it's Christmas Day. And I told her, well you know, it's alright. We can have Christmas anytime,” Elbrock said.

Elbrock made a Facebook post asking for orders from anyone spending Christmas alone, the elderly, or anyone who was struggling financially.

Then something unexpected happened.

"I didn't ask for anybody's help, but it was awesome that they did donate their help, or whatever they donated. We had donors as far as Arizona!” Elbrock said.

With the help of donations, Elbrock was able to serve 14 turkeys, 14 hams, 200 lbs of mashed potatoes, six gallons of gravy, 30 pumpkin pies and 20 lbs of banana pudding.

Some deliveries were as far as 30 miles away from the diner.

"My family gave up their Christmas to do this, so it just felt great,” Elbrock said.

"Had it not been for the communities keeping us going through the summer and everything, we probably would not be in business,” she added.