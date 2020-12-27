Chama diner gives back to community on Christmas Day

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A small town diner in Chama has had to change a lot of things this year due to the pandemic. Luckily, the community has been supportive every step of the way, and now that diner is giving back to the community.
"This year, has been— it's been pretty rough,” said Fina Elbrock, coowner of Fina’s Diner.
Fina’s Diner in Chama relies heavily on tourism to stay afloat, so when indoor dining closed down they were forced to get creative.
"We turned our restaurant into a drive thru, and so far we've been doing drive thrus ever since,” Elbrock said.
What used to be indoor seating was flipped into a makeshift order window so Elbrock could keep selling her famous breakfast burritos.
"Once you get ours you won't go anywhere else,” she said.
Right after Thanksgiving, Elbrock hatched her plan.
“My daughter and I were talking and I told her, you know what, maybe at Christmas we should give meals out to the community. And she's all, mom, it's Christmas Day. And I told her, well you know, it's alright. We can have Christmas anytime,” Elbrock said.
Elbrock made a Facebook post asking for orders from anyone spending Christmas alone, the elderly, or anyone who was struggling financially.
Then something unexpected happened.
"I didn't ask for anybody's help, but it was awesome that they did donate their help, or whatever they donated. We had donors as far as Arizona!” Elbrock said.
With the help of donations, Elbrock was able to serve 14 turkeys, 14 hams, 200 lbs of mashed potatoes, six gallons of gravy, 30 pumpkin pies and 20 lbs of banana pudding.
Some deliveries were as far as 30 miles away from the diner.
"My family gave up their Christmas to do this, so it just felt great,” Elbrock said.
"Had it not been for the communities keeping us going through the summer and everything, we probably would not be in business,” she added.
